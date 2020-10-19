She helped cement her fame with her long-running reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

But Kim Kardashian revealed on an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction that the series isn’t her primary source of income.

The 39-year-old reality star claimed that she’s able to make more from her paid posts on Instagram than an entire season of the show.

‘We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With The Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives,’ Kim told the 73-year-old former late night host.

‘Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.’

According to TMZ, the Kardashian–Jenner clan renewed their contract for an addition five seasons in 2017 for $150 million.

After subtracting Kris Jenner’s 10 percent cut for being her daughters’ manager, that means each family member on the series would earn approximately $4.5 million per season.

Brands and advertisers pay Kim up to $500,000 per Instagram post, Us Weekly previously reported, so it would only take a handful of posts before she could exceed her KUWTK earnings for a season.

Letterman, whose third season of My Next Guest premieres on Netflix on October 21, also delved into finances between Kim and her husband Kanye West, 43.

When the comedian asked who made more money between the two, she replied, ‘Him, probably.

‘We’re exactly even [in earnings]. We both are really blessed and do extremely well, and I’m really grateful,’ she continued.

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that Kim is now worth $780 million, making her the wealthiest member of her family.

Kylie Jenner, originally believed to have been a billionaire, later had her fortune degrade to about $900 million.

The publication now estimates she’s worth $700 million after sales for Kylie Cosmetics dried up, at least partly due to the ongoing pandemic. -Daily Mail