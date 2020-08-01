Kim Kardashian is holding onto hope that she can save her marriage.

On Monday, she reunited with Kanye West in Cody, Wyoming following his recent erratic behavior on social media and at his presidential rally. In the photos, the reality star can be seen crying in the car with her husband. A source tells PEOPLE that Kim “feels that she has tried everything.”

“She isn’t getting back what she needs from Kanye,” says the source. “She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.”

Kanye appears to still want to repair their relationship and keep their family intact. He has apologized to his wife on Twitter for his hurtful comments, including claims that she cheated on him with Meek Mill.

“He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying,” adds the source. “He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change.”

While the mother of four is trying to avoid divorce, she is not sure what the future holds. “Kim is very torn,” says the source. “The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

The couple, who has been married for six years, had reportedly been discussing a split prior to Kanye’s Twitter meltdown. “She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life,” the source says. “But she doesn’t know what to do.”

After her trip to Wyoming, Kim returned home to Los Angeles on Tuesday to be with their kids. “It’s honestly not healthy for the kids,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father.”

During his first presidential rally in South Carolina earlier this month, Kanye broke down in tears while revealing that he considered aborting his first child, North West.

On Friday, he addressed the controversial comments, which were reportedly a source of upset for Kim. “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me,” he tweeted. “I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

While there is concern that he is in the middle of a bipolar episode, he assured everyone that he is OK. “There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy,” tweeted Ye. “I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

