AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu (72) has died, according to a statement released by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Friday.

The king had been in hospital receiving medical care for high glucose levels.

“It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation,” Buthelezi said.

“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

The Zulu Royal Family thanked the nation for its continued prayers and support.

Source eNCA