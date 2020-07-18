HipHop artiste “King Illest” took it to Twitter to disclose The Queen Diva Blocked him on social media. The rapper who later decided to take down the Tweet claims he doesn’t have beef with Mampi and hence blocking him was unexpected.

According to his revelation, King Illest suspects Mampi Blocked him because of K’Chinga‘s Verse on his “Bacheende Remix”. K’Chinga took shots at Mampi on the record and claimed the Queen Diva was crushing on him. He also went on rapping he wouldn’t make her his side chick because he has a woman.