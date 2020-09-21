KING LEWANIKA UNIVERSITY VS ROBERT MAKASA UNIVERSITY

We thank the government of the day who have worked hard to build mini hospitals in some districts of Barosteland. As we can see the Veep is visiting us in our region officially opening these hospitals that will carter for locals in the villages, who cannot walk long distances to seek for medical treatment in the main hospitals of Mongu. This development would have gone well if our famous university was opening as well. Our youths are languishing in poverty and cannot get places in the two major universities of Zambia because of stiff competition.

Allow me to express myself on the two universities that were started at the same time in 2012 by late President Michael Chilufya Sata. King Lewanika University in Mongu, Barotseland and Robert Makasa University in Chinsali, Muchinga. From the pictures captioned it looks like the Chinsali University is up and running, and the Mongu University has only a foundation stone that was put at ground breaking which is still standing up to now in the bush.

Much as it is the duty of the government to bring development to its people in all the provinces without leaving any one behind, it is also our duty to elect people who will work hard to make sure the government of the day brings development to its electorates.

This is why it is wrong to say only a local, born and bred person to be elected in the constituency to represent the people in parliament house. We have so far seen members of parliament who were elected, here in Western Province who have done nothing the whole four years in Parliament, nothing to sing about that they lobbied for the constituency and government rejected their lobbying. What we have seen is only politics the whole lot of five year term it was politics and campaigns. These MPs were labelled locals who live and suffer with the locals and praised that they feel the pinch and therefore they will bring development in their households.

No development has come, now we are going to the polls next year, and I’m offering myself as a woman independent candidate to go and serve my people in parliament house. There are disadvantages and advantages of being an independent in the house. I’m not going into parley to serve a party but to serve and represent my constituency. I’m going to lobby government and all stakeholders to work and bring development where it is needed.

I’m a team player, I work well with people and that for me is a plus. I will be lying if I said I, I’m going to bring development because that can only be attained collectively, with the grassroots. For us to succeed in Mongu we will need a collection of ideas and solutions from everyone in Mongu and take them to parley and lobby the appropriate offices.

Thanks, register now and vote 2021 for Lungowe….

Lungowe kamuwanga aspiring MP Mongu Central