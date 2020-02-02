By Yona Musukwa

PF Gospel Musician Kings Malembe Malembe has just finished addressing a Press Conference. Kings says this Seer 1 issue is about the enemy fighting Zambia because President Lungu loves God, that Zambia has a God loving President, that Seer 1 is working with UPND, and this is also a tribal battle.

Total Rubbish! Nonsensical! Diabolical! Kak!

Bane, our intelligence really get insulted by these scams. Kings thinks we have not been listening and following this magician called Seer 1. Where has Seer 1 said he supports upnd? In fact, Seer 1 said it in no uncertain terms that he hates UPND President Hakainde Hichilema. Seer 1 is not fighting Zambia or Zambians, he is not even fighting the PF, all he wants are his instruments of power from SOME PF Ministers who he gave. Where is the tribalism Kings is talking about in all this?

Anyway, only 627 people watched Kings, compared to more than 22,000 who watched Seer 1. That should tell Kings something.

Kings, 14 days remaining Papa.