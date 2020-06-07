KING’S APOLOGY

GOSPEL musician Kings Malembe has maintained that he did not apologize out of intimidation but because of humility.

Recently Lusaka Province Bowman Lusambo gave Malembe an ultimatum to apologize to the nation and the Head of State for advising him on social media.

But Malembe has clarified that contrary to what people are saying that he apologized because he was intimidated, the gospel artists said that he apologized because he realized that what he did was not wrong but that he used a wrong forum to do so.

“I was only conveying a message for the many Zambians but the platform I used was a wrong one, when I have the privilege to have access to leaders.

“Honorable Bowman Lusambo called me and counselled me that is the reason why I had to apologize, to the nation, I am a Christian I am not supposed to go head to head with people.”

He said that even though what he was saying was right, he used a wrong platform hence the Lusaka province minister called him and advised and cancelled him, that is the reason why he had to apologize.

“Government should bring youths together, I respect the government of the day I cannot be among the group of disgruntled youths who are inciting violence. So people must know that I took the counsel from Mr. Lusambo but not intimidation, “he said.

He said that it is unfortunate that an apology is now considered to be a weakness and the person who has apologized is seen to be a coward.

The Zambian gospel musician further said that it’s only an evil minded person that can encourage one not to apologize for doing something wrong adding that as a Christian he is supposed to apologize when he is advised to do so. -The Zambian Sun