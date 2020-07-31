Zambia’s finest gospel artist Kings Malembe Malembe has received criticism from his social media followers after parading his sick mum on Facebook.

The musician made a post where he took a selfie while his mum is on a hospital bed.

The artist captioned the images as “DAY THREE MUM IN NDOLA HOSPITAL .SHE WILL BE OK JESUS NAME. Thanx for your prayers”. But his post hasnt been received well by some of his followers who are urging him to respect the privacy of his sick mum.

Others say he should consider not posting her the same way he doesn’t when she is well.

Below are some comments:

Raymond Moonga wrote “Buy her nice blankets, just look at the suit you are putting on and what she is sleeping on”.

RAnna Rebecca Sinoya Mundyoli commented “I think she deserves some privacy. The way you don’t post her when she’s in good health must continue”.

Faith Mayamko wrote “Imwe naimweh Ba Kings stop it.

I hv never seen u posting your mum when she was okay but APA manje bAdwalA ati day 3😭😭 mmm what are u trying to prove?? Some illness needs some privacy grow up man and please cover her warmly”.

Stanley Seetay Nzima wrote “She will be fine but kindly keep the camera out of there, respect your mama enough we don’t need to see selfie’s”.

Hon Albert Twentythirtysix wrote “Is that high cost?You boast to have money?Take her to private hospital for specialised treatment.That is your mun dear please.Anyway its my advise coz govt hospitals its something else.Get well soon mama in the name of Jesus Christ”.