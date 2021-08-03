Kings Malembe Malembe is not clean, we know his weaknesses -PF member angrily responds over attacks of Joshua Ignila

An angry PF member Chanoda Ngwira has emotionally responded to Gospel artist kings Malembe Malembe for revealing that self-proclaimed prophet Joshua Ignila is an immoral and adulterous person who divorced his wife two years ago.

Ngwira has castigated the gospel artist saying he has overstepped his boundaries by attacking Joshua Ignila who has prophesied that President Lungu will not win the elections.

“I advise my brother and colleague to search himself before judging others coz we have not judged him despite us knowing many of his weaknesses which are in public domain. He needs help and spiritual insights to understand certain things that are beyond him and his well known behavior ”

Meanwhile, Chanoda’s sharp reaction to Kings -whom most PF members see as a defender of President Lungu- has risen suspicions of where Ngwira’s loyalty lies.

In a named PF WhatsApp group, PF members are saying Chanoda Ngwira is behaving like a mercenary from the UPND and is now defending a prophet who is vividly fighting President Lungu on behalf of the opposition.

“After all he was a UPND member and only left after Sata died, for me I can’t be surprised that Chanoda is double-dealing,” one person said.

Chanoda Frackson Ngwira Wrote:

I am a proud member of Champions Royal Assembly under Bro Joshua Ignila, the church has both PF and UPND members, some are MMD, and others belong to other political parties…

The Prophecy by the man of God has been received with mixed feelings especially by us PF members within and outside the church. It has further made UPND members both in and outside the church to start celebrating without knowing and understanding the depth of it.

To UPND members, let’s listen to the Prophecy in its entirety and get the understanding, you will see that HH is said not to be a David but a SOUL under whose rulership people suffered terribly, what does that mean, if by mistake HH rules this country one day, just in case and obviously this is not 2021 coz ECL is definitely winning, the people Will suffer, already that is a warning…

Coming to my fellow PF members both within and outside the church, it is obvious that we could have attached emotions to interpreting the Prophecy which is actually in favour of the PF and Boss ECL despite having used an illustration that has brought an uproar… Let’s take time to understand it very clearly..

Coming to Gospel singers like Kings Mumbi who have gone to an extent of insulting the man of God obviously for purposes of wanting recognition by emotionally charged individuals regards this Prophecy, I advise my brother and colleague to search himself before judging others coz we have not judged him despite us knowing many of his weaknesses which are in public domain. He needs help and spiritual insights to understand certain things that are beyond him and his well known behavior ….

To my party and leadership that I so much love, do not judge us members of that church based on that Prophecy which has generally been misunderstood. We are full time PF and we know ECL and PF are going to be victorious come 12 August, 2021 and some of us have understood the Prophecy in depth ….

Let’s not be quick to interpretation without understanding depths of anything…

Thank you