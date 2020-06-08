Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry is reportedly grabbing a farm which belongs to Robert Zhuwao, the son of national liberation heroine, Sabina Mugabe.

Zhuwao who also a nephew of Zimbabwe’s founding leader, the man who led the land reform program, Robert Mugabe, has approached the courts seeking a spoliation and prohibitory interdict.

Coventry, the former World swimming champion and the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Perrance Shiri, in that order, were cited as 1st and 2nd respondents.

Part of the court papers reads:

RE: ROBERT ZHUWAO V KIRSTY COVENTRY And ANOR

The above matter refers.

We represent the Applicant in the matter, kindly note our concern.

We have been instructed to file an urgent chamber application on behalf of our client. Our Client is currently recovering from a brain surgery in Zambia, he has signed the founding affidavit same which was notarized and emailed to us to enable us to file the instructed urgent chamber application.

We kindly request your indulgence to file the urgent chamber application using the scanned version of the founding affidavit and submit the original at the hearing. Due to lockdown restrictions, DHL International (Zambia) Ltd has indicated that the original notarized document will be delivered on the 12th of June, 2020. We have attached the shipment receipt for reference and your information.

Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated, in the furtherance of Justice