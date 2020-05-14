Just when things couldn’t feel any more dystopian, President Ramaphosa has hit South Africans right in the feels. Cyril made it clear during a televised address that life as we know it will change irreversibly during the next phase of our battle against coronavirus – and the act of kissing can be considered a relic of the past.

The incredibly bleak message also stated that hugging and shaking hands would be confined to the history books going forward. His warning against affection – in a bid to prevent further infections – sat heavily on Wednesday night, as the ban on warm greetings adopted a more indefinite tone.

Ramaphosa’s address also confirmed that ‘most of SA’ will move forward to Level 3 lockdown at the end of May – but regions with high infection rates will stay at Level 4 until the numbers stabilise.

Ramaphosa is convinced that social distancing measures will be implemented more strictly as lockdown laws are eased. Industries must find a way to function while keeping everybody safe, and this truly is the fight of a generation for many South Africans. But, outside of the working world, our social lives have been shattered.

“KISSING IS A THING OF THE PAST”: PRESIDENT BANISHES SMOOCHING

The president spoke with a forthright manner, even if last night’s speech wasn’t the most popular one he’ll ever deliver. The ban on kissing and hugging cannot be enforced forever – and certainly not once a vaccine or a way to build immunity to coronavirus has been found – but hearing this directive truly was a surreal moment:

“Hugging and shaking of hands and kissing is a thing of the past. As restrictions are eased, we will need to observe social distancing even more carefully. Yes, wear our face masks whenever we leave home, wash hands regularly with soap and water or sanitiser and avoid contact with other people.” “There needs to be a fundamental shift in our thinking and our way of life. We need to take personal responsibility for our own health and the health of others. The transition to the next phase of the coronavirus response will in many ways be more difficult than the present one.” Cyril Ramaphosa on ‘kissing ban’