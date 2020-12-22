KITWE BOYFRIEND KILLS HUSBAND!

Police in Kitwe have arrested a man named Mwenda for killing a husband to his married girlfriend.

News reaching CIC news desk is that the deceased man,a bricklayer ,reported home from work in the evening of 21st December 2020 after having been away on duty for two weeks.

The boyfriend visited the married girlfriend not knowing the husband was coming back that evening,sadly in the turn of events,the husband found the two in bed…there was confrontation which led to the husband being over powered,hit hard in the head with a stool which led to the instant death of the owner of the wife and house…

Police are keeping the killer boyfriend behind bars as investigations intensify..