By Staff,

Kitwe, April 30 (SMART EAGLES) –

Kitwe Businessman Aubrey Chali Chola popularly known as Chacho has cancelled paying rent for all retail tenants occupying his shops in Bulangililo.

In a notice addressed to his tenants, Mr. Chali announced that rental payment for the month of May, June and July had been cancelled to allow his tenants, who have been receiving from little to zero income, time to recover from the loss of business caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The notice read in part;

“To all my tenants occupying shops in Bulangililo, I would like to inform you that with effect from 30th April 2020, you will not be required to pay rentals for months: May, June and July…”

And in an interview with Smart Eagles, Mr Chali revealed that he is contemplating on extending the gesture to tenants occupying his residential property based in Ndola’a Mushili Hill View and Kitwe’s Ndeke area

The effect of COVID-19 has left many citizens stressing about how they can pay their bills, especially rent.