By Veronica Mwale cic Private Reporter.

COPPERBELT~Kitwe.

KITWE CLINICAL OFFICER EXPLAINS WHY HE RAPED A NURSE

“I am sorry I was tempted by her hot thighs”

Contrary to media reports that the raped female nurse was putting on a uniform trousers, the clinical officer who raped her has allegedly refuted the story with a picture evidence.

According to close family members and workmates, Mr Mathew Fwalanga 32 of Care well Private Clinic in Nkana East told his supervisors yesterday afternoon on phone from unknown hiding place that he raped a named nurse because she was sitting carelessly as they remained two of them at night in the ward.

“Teti njitwale ku police mwebatu bakankaka. Napapata mpapatileniko ku mukashana. Am an orphan and its me looking after my siblings elo nshilaba na deployed. Chawama nokuipaya.

Am sorry for what I did to the sister (nurse) was careless in the way she was seated. I even have pictures of her I took her in the clinic resting room”, said Fwalanga on phone from unknwon hiding place.

Picture: The Clinical Officer and the Nurse in question

