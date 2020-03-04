KITWE COUNCILOR SCARED OF VISITING HIS WARD BECAUSE SOME RESIDENTS ARE BEGGING FOR MONEY

Kitwe’s Ipusukilo Ward Councilor Mwango Sata says he is sometimes discouraged from visiting his Ward by some residents who beg him money.

Some Ipusukilo residents have been accusing Councilor Sata of not visiting the ward.

“Even if you just want to greet people some will beg you money. This tendency is not good. People need to work for money,” he said on the Kitwe Council show broadcast on Radio Icengelo today.

And Councilor Sata cited poor waste management, lack of a public school and poor roads as some major challenges affecting the people of Ipusukilo.

“We need to work together to facilitate development in Ipusukilo,” he said.

Ipusukilo Ward is popularly known as Kapoto.

Source :Radio Ichengelo