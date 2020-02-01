Kitwe District Commissioner Binwel Mpundu has been fired and replaced by Former Kitwe Mayor Chileshe Bweupe.

Mpundu who recently failed to account for over K100,000 monies raised for Buchi library at a PF fundraiser in Kitwe last year was also accused of eyeing one of the parliamentary seats on the PF ticket in the next year’s election.

Mpundu is said to have been given the money for safe keeping as DC but each time the PF committee went to collect the money, Mpundu claimed to be busy with President Edgar Lungu on phone and could not attend to the PF thugs.

Binwell Mpundu has just led the way, next is Christopher Kang’ombe to be fired as PF is allergic to working with intelligent and normal youths.