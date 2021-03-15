KITWE DISTRICT NOT INTIMIDATED BY PF’s POLICE ARRESTS AS THEY MOBILIZE IN CHATENTE WARD – ELVIS NKANA.

———————————–

After visiting the Youths who are still held by police in different police stations in the District, UPND Kitwe District Chairman Hon Elvis Nkandu visited Kwacha’s Chatente Ward in the company of his District Management Committee.

Addressing the residents of Chatente Ward this afternoon, Mr Nkandu said the Party will not be intimidated to do it’s Constitutional right in the District and that members should continue mobilising to grow the numbers.

Hon Nkandu encouraged the residents of Chatente who lamented to him on poor road network, poor agriculture policies by the PF Government and that the area had no Schools and Clinics.

Mr Nkandu told the residents that August 12 was their date to free themselves from PF faluires. He said that the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema who is a farmer knew that Chatente Ward is a farming area and that people lived on farm produce.

Hon Nkandu explained to the people of Chatente Ward that the UPND Government will transform the Agriculture sector by focusing on improved productivity and value-addition through enhancing the distribution and timely delivery of fertilizers and seeds to all the farmers in the Ward.

Hon Nkandu stated that the UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema will ensure improved extension services to improve yields and crop diversification for better income to Chatente farmers. The Kitwe District Chairman also said his Government will look into the road network so that Chatente Ward farmers will be able to transport their produce easily to the available markets. Mr Elvis Nkandu also promised Chatente farmers that under the UPND, the DRC Market will be opened up for them and not just Ministers and Cadres as the current situation is under the failed PF Government. He said this will also reduce food prices significantly by making food accessible to all.

Hon Nkandu stated that all this will be possible if residents of Chatente worked together to campaign and vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government on 12th August in just 150 days from now.

He said the tricks by PF to remain in power through the use of public institutions will not work as dictatorial tendencies will not be allowed. He said Zambians should not allow one party state and any form of dectatorial tendencies. This reminds us of a great man Victor Hugo who said *”when Dictatorship is a fact, revolution becomes a right”*. Fidel Castro also said, *the revolution is a Dictatorship of the exploited.* Further we still get some motivation from the words of Fidel Castro who said *”something must be done to save humanity and that a better Word is possible”.* To Chatente and the whole Zambia we say despite the current PF intimidations, a better Zambia is possible and that better Zambia must come on the 12th of August 2021.

Lastly allow us to leave every Zambian and all those Police Officers who are being used by the PF Government with the quote from our President Hakainde Hichilema who said *”the difference between PF and UPND is what we bring to the table, knowledge of financial markets and economics, we are business people. We understand the economy, this economy is broken”.* Since the economy is broken, let’s hire an economist to work on it. That economist is President Hakainde Hichilema.

*Issued by*

SAM MWIKISA

KITWE DISTRICT UPND MEDIA MEMBER