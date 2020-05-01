Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has been reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) by PF member Thabo Kawana over alleged corruption and abuse of office. Mr. Kawana has also reported Mr. Kang’ombe for alleged embezzlement of public funds.

He argues that Mr. Kang’ombe, between October 2018 and February 2020, did cause Kitwe United Football Club, a team owned by the city council, to be incorporated as a private company limited by shares instead of guarantee.

According to Mr. Kawana, Mr. Kangombe is later said to have appointed himself as Director and Shareholder of the said company without following laid down procedure or getting approval or ratification of the council.

It is further alleged that the Kitwe City Council continued sponsoring Kitwe United Football team, a private limited company using public funds.

Mr. Kawana wants the ACC to investigate how public funds have been used to sponsor a private company whose shareholder and Director is the Kitwe Mayor himself.

He feels that there was an element of abuse of office of authority and taking pecuniary advantage by Kang’ombe, which he wants the ACC to investigate.