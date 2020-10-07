The Patriotic Front in Kitwe has suspended city Mayor Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe with immediate effect.

Mr Kang’ombe has since confirmed receiving the letter, which states that he has been suspended from the party and from carrying out any party activities.

The Mayor was yesterday stopped by police from having a meeting with clergy because permission for the gathering had not been sought.

In a letter written by PF Kitwe District chairman Mr Everisto Chilufya, some of the reasons for Mr Kang’ombe’s suspension include his alleged campaigns in Kamfinsa Constituency when the area has an elected MP.

Other reasons include the press briefing he and former Kitwe DC Binwell Mpundu and Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga had in Kitwe on Sunday when the Republican Vice-President was in the City.-ZR