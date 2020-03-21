By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Kitwe Pastors’ Fellowship on the Copperbelt is appealing to government to consider extending the hours for church gatherings from the current one hour.

On Wednesday this week, Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced a reduction in worship time to one hour to avoid the spread of the Covid 19 after the country recorded its first coronavirus cases involving a couple that arrived in Lusaka aboard an emirates flight after spending several days in France.

Kitwe Pastors Fellowship Chairman, Bishop Raddy Lewilla says the fellowship commends the measures put in place to prevent corona virus but however feels restricting church programs to one hour will entail compressing activities which is impossible.

Bishop Lewilla has since appealed to government to consider extending church meetings to at least two hours.

