KITWE PASTOR’S FELLOWSHIP OPPOSE CALLS FOR THE INCOMING GOVERNMENT TO SCRAP THE MINISTRY OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS.

The Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has opposed calls by some stakeholders for the UPND incoming government to scrap off the ministry of guidance and Religious Affairs.

Democratic governance and human rights advocates (DEGHA) national coordinator Gerald Mutelo, has appealed to the UPND government to scrap off some ministries which he said have been a waste of money, such as the ministry of religious affairs and the ministry of traditional affairs.

But, speaking at a presser this morning, fellowship chairperson Bishop Raddy Lewila, said the ministry of Religious Affairs allows the church to contribute to the affairs of the nation and resonates with the country’s declaration as a Christian nation.

Bishop Lewila also appealed to president elect Hakainde Hichilema, to maintain the national house of prayer and the National Day of Prayer and reconciliation.

He further added that the clergy in the district remain committed and focused to work with the UPND alliance.