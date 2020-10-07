KITWE PF POWER STRUGGLE DEEPENS

A power struggle in the PF in Kitwe appears to be deepening as former District Commissioner, Binwell Mpundu is questioned by police for meeting residents of Luyando Community in Mindolo area.

Mr. Mpundu tells Diamond TV News that he does not understand why an invitation by women that wanted his presence over an empowerment program can turn out to be illegal.

He says yet he was merely doing his part to woo the electorate for President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Mpundu has placed suspicion on his detractors within PF for allegedly using police to limit his movements from meeting the grassroots which he says are cardinal in further growing the ruling party.