Kitwe serial killer leads police to 10 bodies

A 27-year-old male of Kitwe yesterday Sunday led police to 10 shallow graves where he buried his victims.

Motivated by a painful reception at Kitwe Central Police Station, the suspect confessed that he strangled and then had sex with the corpses of his victims so that he could get rich as prescribed by his witch doctor in Congo DRC.

Meabwhile, the grizzly killer’s name, according to Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi has been withheld by police so as not to jeopardise investigations.

By press time, dozens of Kitwe residents who have mysteriously lost their relatives mobbed Kitwe Central Police Station so that they could be given chance to view the unearthed corpses and possibly identify their relatives.

©Kalemba