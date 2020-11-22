Kitwe ~ Sun, 22 Nov 2020

A 36-year-old woman who came in the limelight after she beat up her eight-year-old step son in Kitwe has died after battling with cancer at the University Teaching Hospital.

Thokozile Hachilala, who has been appearing in the Kitwe Magistrate Court for assault on her step son, died this morning.

Close workmates at Zesco have disclosed that Hachilala died after being in hospital for a number of months.

Hachilala was facing trial in the Kitwe Magistrate Court, with witnesses having testified in the matter.

She had in the last few weeks failed to appear in court due to her illness that kept her in Hospital.