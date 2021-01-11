By Darius Chonya

The family of first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has refuted claims that the statesman has died.

Dr. Kaunda’ son Tilyenji Kaunda in an interview with Diamond News says Dr. Kaunda is alive and doing fine.

He says Dr. Kaunda is at his residence in State Lodge.

And Dr. Kaunda’s handler, Rodrick Ngolo says Dr. Kaunda has recently not been admitted to any hospital and claims that he has died are false speculations.

There has been information circulating on social media that Dr. Kaunda has died. -Diamond TV