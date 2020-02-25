First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has called for an end to the chemical gassing and instant justice mobs on citizens.

Dr. Kaunda says the attacks are evil and should not be subjected to people.

He has since called on the ruling and opposition parties, as well as civil society organisations to work together for the sake of peace.

He says President Edgar Lungu and the security services should be supported in curbing the criminality.

Over 2,500 households have so far been gassed with 43 people killed by instant justice mobs.