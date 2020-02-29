By Eugene Makai

ON 17th January, 1981 President Kenneth David Kaunda kissed the ground at Entebbe Airport in Uganda upon arriving for the first summit in Kampala since the return to power of Ugandan President Apollo Milton Obote.

Dr. Obote is seen here kneeling opposite him in prayerful thanksgiving.

Dr. Kaunda was joined fir this 4 nation summit by the man of the moment, President Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and President Daniel Arap Moi of Kenya.

Obote was previously overthrown by Idi Amin in 1971 as he attended a Commonwealth Summit in Singapore. Amin was himself ousted from power by a coalition of Tanzanian troops and Ugandan exiles after unbearable provocation in what is known as the Kagera War.

The Kagera Salient, a stretch of Tanzanian land between the official border and the Kagera River was annexed by Amin on 25th October, 1978 after several incursions by his troops accompanied by looting beginning on 9th October, 1978 and a full scale invasion on 30th October, 1978 with 3000 troops through Kukunga, Masanya, Mutukula, and Minziro resulting in both military and civilian casualties of about 1,500 Tanzanian nationals.

This was provocation enough for President Julius Nyerere who already had a poor relationship with Amin. On 2nd November, 1978 he declared war on Uganda.

Tanzanian troops along with a coalition of Ugandan exiled groups and 800 Mozambican troops were pitched against Amin’s troops supported by 4,500 Libyan troops and more than 400 fighters from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) who were actively at the front and led by Mutlaq Hamdan who was wounded in action and his fellow commander Mahmoud Da’as.

After taking back Kagera the Tanzanians entered Uganda and took Mutukule a border town, Mbarara as well as Masaka. The push towards Kampala saw them take Entebbe Airport and devastate Amin’s Airforce.

The 7 month war resulted in the defeat of the Ugandan army and the fleeing of Libyan troops after incuring heavy losses of over 600 troops. The Ugandan-Libyan-Palestinian forces met their waterloo at Lukaya were the Tanzanians wrecked havoc.

The Tanzanian effort was diplomatically and materially supported by Zambia, Angola, Algeria and Ethiopia.

The full war story is for another day.