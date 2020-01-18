By Patson Chilemb

Dr Kenneth Kaunda is not looked after by the Patriotic Front but the people of Zambia, whom he owes his gratitude to, says ruling PF member George Zulu.

But PF media director Sunday Chanda says Colonel Panji Kaunda is being ungrateful towards President Edgar Lungu and his family, saying he knows what the President’s family meant to his own former first family.

Reacting to Chanda’s assertions that Col Panji should be grateful because his father Dr Kenneth Kaunda was being taken good care of by President Edgar Lungu, Ambassador Zulu told Daily Revelation that those who cared in the ruling party should punish Chanda for insulting Dr Kaunda.

Amb Zulu, who is Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia and served in several ministries as permanent seceretary, said Dr Kaunda owed his gratitude to the people of Zambia who looked after him through the Constitutional provisions.

“Please please please ba Chanda leave KK out of this. KK is not looked after by the party, but the government, which means the people of Zambia. Even Rupiah Banda it’s the same. KK has a constitutional right which people decided that they should be looked after. Even the current President when he leaves he will be looked after by the same provisions,” Amb Zulu said.

He wondered how the matters raised against President Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, which she carried out through her own actions as a grown up woman, could be construed as an attack against the first family.

“Tasila is a grown up person, a politician, when people talk about her they are not talking about the first family. They are talking about her as an individual. If the President had five people like Panji around him, he would have been a very successful man because Panji is fearless,” Amb Zulu said. “What Panji says should not affect KK, just as what Tasila does should not affect the President. These are separate human beings. Sunday Chanda please calm down, help the President by giving him the truth. If there is anybody who cares for this party, Sunday Chanda should be punished because he has insulted KK.”

Amb Zulu has been mentioned by Chanda, as being among those destabilizing the party in Eastern Province, including Col Panji, Lameck Mangani, and a self-styled wannabe media guru based in Lusaka, among others.

However, Amb Zulu urged Col Panji and Mangani to avoid getting into a tit-for-tat war of words with human jackals hired from the MMD.

“The Eastern Province chairperson Zindula Lubusha has not complained that Eastern Province is being divided. Sunday Chanda, those are human jackals. Panji and Mangani should not respond to these hired jackals from the MMD,” Amb Zulu said. “Chanda has to be seen to be working in order to get paid. Chanda wants to sustain his job as media director so let’s not give Chanda chance to divide the province.”

Amb Zulu said while Chanda was working with the late Chanda Chiimba against then opposition leader Michael Sata, he on the other hand was arranging meetings between Sata and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to formalise the pact, which unfortunately did not work.

“Michael Sata himself sent me to go to HH to persuade him to negotiate and HH agreed, but since Sata could not go to the UPND secretariats and HH could not go to the PF secretariate we found Dr Kaunda’s home as a venue. I drove Sata in my corolla,” Amb Zulu narrated against the backdrop of Chanda’s attacks against him.

But reacting to Col Panji’s statement that he was not married to the PF’s petticoats that they should tell him what he should or should not do, and labeling Chanda and his bosses as a bunch of little idiots after being accused of working with others to stir up negative sentiment against the President in Eastern Province, Chanda charged that Zambians were witnessing the highest levels of ingratitude from Col Panji

“Col Kaunda must be the last person to maliciously fight the first family because he is a product of the same. He knows what this first family means to his family and we do not to remind him about it. Any right thinking Zambian would expect that if at all Col Kaunda had any grievances against His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, he would find other ways of engaging him than take it upon himself to maliciously drag the President’s name and that of the first family in the mud,” Chanda said.

“He knows what President Lungu has done for his family that it is only normal for a senior citizen like Col Kaunda to consider the bigger picture before allowing himself to be used by political opportunists. Maybe a time has come for Col Kaunda to auction his birthright with someone more sensible and reasonable in the family.”

Col Panji had earlier reacted to Chanda’s initial attacks by asserting that the matters he had raised against Tasila and the others with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were there for all to see, to which Chanda said the Colonel needed anger therapy.

“We do not mind being called small idiots by him because we know he is looking at the man in the mirror. We refuse to trade insults with him, not because we cannot but because it’s cheap. Let him deny that he is not a front of the UPND working to destabilise PF from inside,” Chanda said.

“But days for his shenanigans are numbered. We know who he is talking to and what he is doing. He is frustrated because he believes President Lungu owes him a life at his age. We know his circle and some of them are giving us information on their meetings and agenda.”

He charged that this was 2020 and the PF would not allow him to insult the President in the manner he has tried to do.

“We are calling on Col Kaunda to carry out serious introspection. We want to respect him as a senior citizen but that must start with himself. We are going to take him on together with everyone in his cartel,” stated Chanda. “If he has chosen to be the confusionist that he has become, we promise him that we shall take him on and he will cry, a scene we do not wish to see.”

Col Panji has reported Tasila to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly fencing gazetted Forest Number 70 in Sinda, as well as housing and Infrastructure minister Vincent Mwale over the bidding for the Beit Stadium in Chipata, in which he found himself as the only bidder when he served as Local Government minister.

Col Panji has also reported the Ministry of Local Government for shortlisting companies for road works in Eastern Province, including the ones belonging to government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile and Eastern Province PF chairperson Zindula Lubusha, among others without allegedly following proper tender procedures.