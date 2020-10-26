KK movie finally coming

A ZAMBIAN film producer has partnered with a South African media production house to produce a movie that would depict Zambia’s independence struggles and the life of First Republic President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, among others.

Frank Kasonde, Chief Executive Officer of Frank Global Movies Limited based in South Africa, says the film will be shot in different countries, including United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa and Zambia, with its cast selected from all the four countries, according to a statement issued by first secretary and Public Relations at Zambian High Commission is South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

She explains that in a letter addressed to the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Kasonde mentioned that the movie to be titled “The Struggle” was aimed at uniting Zambia as well as honour those that had passed on and those that were still alive.

“He mentioned that the epic Independence struggle movie would enrich young generations with knowledge and information that would accurately represent the struggle for political freedom and independence as well as expose Zambian artists to the international community,” Nyawali stated.

She said Kasonde has since called on government and other private stakeholders to support the successful production of the movie and documentary.

Nyawali said in turn, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti described the initiative to produce an Independence movie as commendable and encouraging.

Gen. Miti said it was such projects that would add value to the Tourism and Arts industry in Zambia as it will highlight more on the liberation struggle.

He said Zambia’s positive narrative on its Independence struggle should be amplified, shared and celebrated.

©Kalemba