KK NOT NEGLECTED

LUSAKA, Tuesday, March 30th 2021 – As you may be aware, Government through the Ministry responsible for Works and Supply, do appreciate the water challenges that has affected the residence of the First Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Contrary to reports appearing in some sections of the media that there has been persistent water shortage at the residence, we would like to state that the subject in question is not as purported to be.

The Ministry received the report of water challenges from the Administrative Officer in the Office of the First Republican President in the evening of Friday, March 26th 2021. Immediately, measures were put in motion to rectify the shortcoming.

As at now, both short and long term measures have since been instituted in the quest to keep the residence with the constant supply of fresh water.

ISSUED BY:

NDUBI R. MVULA (Mr.)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

MINISTRY OF WORKS AND SUPPLY

LUSAKA.