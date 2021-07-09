By Darius Choonya

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s remains will only be exhumed and reburied after the August 12, 2021 polls.

Dr. Kaunda will be reburied next to his wife Betty at his residence in State Lodge in Lusaka, as per his wish.

Kaunda’s Son, Tilyenji has since confirmed that the state has already demarcated the area were the former statesman will finally be put to rest.

He says the family will not compromise on the wish of his father.

Dr. Kaunda was buried on July 7, 2021 at Presidential Burial Site in Lusaka following his death on June 17, 2021. -Diamond TV