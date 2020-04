ZAMBlA’S first Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda has turned 96 years old.

Dr Kaunda assumed the country‘s presidency after Zambia gained independence in 1964.

He went on to lead the country for 27 years.

He lost elections in 1991 to MMD’s Fredrick Chiluba.

Deapite losing power, Dr Kaunda remains an iconic figure to many Zambians who fondly regard him as The Father of the Nation.

Happy Birthday Comrade KK!