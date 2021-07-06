KK’s BURIAL WILL GO ON AT PRESIDENTIAL BURIAL SITE,LUBINDA.

(Smart Eagles)

His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo’s Campaign Manager Given Lubinda has clarified that His Excellency President Dr Kenneth Kaunda will be buried at Presidential burial site.

Mr Lubinda who is also former Justice Minister says the proposed plan to lay the remains of the late Head of State will buried at the Presidential site remains the same.

In a telephone interview today, the former Minister of Justice says Dr Kaunda will be buried where other past Presidents are laying.

He says Mr Kaweshe Kaunda has not be granted the injunction to stop the burial of His Excellency President Dr Kaunda at the Presidential site.

Mr Lubinda assured the public that the proposed burial site has not been changed.

“Yes Mr Kaweshe Kaunda applied for the injunction but his not been granted,” he says.

“So the public may wish to know that His Excellency President Dr Kenneth Kaunda will be buried at the burial site tommorow,” Mr Lubinda says.