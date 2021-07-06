KK’s death a great loss to Zambia – Mainza Chona’s widow

WIFE to late freedom fighter Mainza Chona, Yolanta Chimbamu Chona has described the passing of first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda as a great loss to Zambia.

Chona, Zambia’s third Republican Vice-President, died in December 2001.

Mainza Chona was Zambia’s first Minister of Home Affairs.

Mrs Chona 84, told Chikuni Radio of Monze that Dr Kaunda died at the time when many Zambians needed his wisdom to promote peace and unity in the country.

She described Dr Kaunda, who died on June 17, as a beacon of wisdom that all Zambians needed to still be alive to seek guidance.

Mrs Chona said Kaunda soldiered on with others to seek freedom for humanity in the country and always wanted to see a united Zambia.

