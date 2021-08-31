By Victoria Kayeye

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda’s family is looking forward to discuss with the new Government on the way forward regarding the final resting place of Zambia’s first President.

Colonel Panji Kaunda has told Diamond news that nothing has been agreed upon whether the remains will be exhumed and be reburied next to his wife Betty Kaunda in State Lodge.

He says no discussions have taken place because of the campaigns and the just ended general election.

Dr. Kaunda was buried at the Presidential Burial site in Lusaka amidst family controversy.