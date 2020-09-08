Veronica Mwale Cic private reporter,Kitwe Copperbelt….

KNEELING FOR A VOTE,A CASE OF DESPERATION-NIXON CHISENGA

PF officials are on rampage,touring bye Election zones ,wards and constituencies in search for votes.Looking very innocent and kind ,kneeling anyhow to beg for a vote because defeat is roaming …..most of them being MMD appreciate the power of victory as well as the dangers of defeat.

A ruling party ,with the opportunities to develop the livelihood of the people ,with tax payers money at their disposal can not be kneeling to beg for a vote unless something is very wrong …..

Today many people have ditched PF to support Upnd due to the lack of a sober approach to issues of national character.Under President Lungu,the Kwacha exchange rate to a dollar hit K20 and no action is being taken to protect our people from the impact that come with such…

Loadshedding, another demon imported by PF and they are very comfortable while jobs are being lost and production compromised due to lack of affordable power in the face of expensive fuel prices.

These and many others are the key issues prompting PF to resort to character assassination and kneeling down hoping to win simpathy from the hungry and jobless voters …….

The many promises still unfulfilled lie naked 10 years of PF rule while they find courage to come back with bags of money to try and look good …

From Kasumbalesa to Livingstone,Chirundu to Nakonde,Chipata to Katima Mulilo,Mwinilunga to Mwami,the 17million Zambians are decided to choose a leader of their choice based on conviction and not coercion…..PF belt a road,but then what is a road if it is costing your throat/your life???? No need!……

The people of this great nation have risen to defend that which is theirs….and we are on the right track to hound vultures in PF out of government…..

LetBallyLead