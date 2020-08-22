Know your Bank Governor

Christopher Mvunga, is new Bank of Zambia Governor, pending National Assembly ratification, he replaces Dr Denny Kalyaya, whose contract has been terminated.

Mr Mvunga, is immediate past Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Finance and Economic Development.

According to the constitution, a person holding the office of Governor must have the following qualifications;

He or she must have specialised training and experience in economics, finance, accounting, banking, law or other field relevant to banking, as prescribed; and a person of proven integrity.

Below are the qualifications and past work experience of Mr. Mvunga;

Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA- UK).

Qualified as an Associate Member of both ZICA and ACCA in 1994 and progressed to a Fellow in 1999.

Worked for Deloitte and Touche from 1988 to 1993 as a Senior Auditor.

Joined DevCorp Business Consultants from 1993 to 2002, a local Zambian Consultancy firm as Director: Corporate Finance. Gained extensive experience ranging from Company Valuations, Receiverships/Liquidations, Raising capital for a number of local and multi national companies, rendered investment advisory services and facilitating strategic planning sessions for clients.

Joined Standard Bank from 2002 to 2011 as a Product specialists in personal markets.

Undertaken extensive travel across Africa, Europe and USA resulting in exposure to international business environment.

Specialties: Pricing Strategies: Measuring, Capturing and Retaining Value.

Joined Stanard Chartered Bank in November 2011 as Africa Region Head, Network Management responsible for Correspondent Banking relationship, Wholesale Banking.

Credit: The Speech Analyst