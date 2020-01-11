KNOWING HH’s FATHER IS ONLY FOR THOSE WHO ARE AFRAID OF THEIR OWN SHADOW – EEP LUSAKA PROVINCE CHAIRMAN.

Shaape Kabwe Mposa, the EEP Chairman for Lusaka Province writes;

“It’s simple politics to start asking questions of who the father of Mr Hichilema is, whether this is said by the Patriotic Front – PF ,or opposition party leaders.

We should not try to allow politicians to run away from their responsibilities, especially those who want to govern, their responsibilities are to make sure the party in government delivers to the needs of the people.

As a country we are facing a lot of challenges that needs serious attention by all those in government and those in opposition. Trying to know Mr Hakainde Hichilema ‘s father will only divert the attention of Zambians from addressing the challenges that we are facing.

2020/2021 rain seasons we are told we will not have enough rains and as oppositions who want to form government next year, we should be thinking of how best we can help the PF government prepare so that our people have enough food next year.

What strategies do we as oppositions have for the farmers who are affected by arm worms?

We also have people affected with hunger in selected parts of the country what are we doing as oppositions?

We have a number of retirees who have not been paid for years while we have a government in place, what are we doing as opposition political parties to ensuring that these retirees are paid their dues by the PF government?

The list is endless, and wanting to know about who the father to Mr Hichilema or Sanny Chintombwa whatever the name you want to give HH will not solve any of our Economic problems.

Let Mr Hichilema retire himself from politics other than irritating the already angry people.

This is my reasoning and my view,it is not in anyway discussed by our party EEP.

I am a member and part of the Leadership of EEP but this is not representing the party but my self as Shaape Kabwe Mposa.”