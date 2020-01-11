KNOWING HH’s FATHER IS ONLY FOR THOSE WHO ARE AFRAID OF THEIR OWN SHADOW – EEP LUSAKA PROVINCE CHAIRMAN.
Shaape Kabwe Mposa, the EEP Chairman for Lusaka Province writes;
“It’s simple politics to start asking questions of who the father of Mr Hichilema is, whether this is said by the Patriotic Front – PF ,or opposition party leaders.
We should not try to allow politicians to run away from their responsibilities, especially those who want to govern, their responsibilities are to make sure the party in government delivers to the needs of the people.
As a country we are facing a lot of challenges that needs serious attention by all those in government and those in opposition. Trying to know Mr Hakainde Hichilema ‘s father will only divert the attention of Zambians from addressing the challenges that we are facing.
2020/2021 rain seasons we are told we will not have enough rains and as oppositions who want to form government next year, we should be thinking of how best we can help the PF government prepare so that our people have enough food next year.
What strategies do we as oppositions have for the farmers who are affected by arm worms?
We also have people affected with hunger in selected parts of the country what are we doing as oppositions?
We have a number of retirees who have not been paid for years while we have a government in place, what are we doing as opposition political parties to ensuring that these retirees are paid their dues by the PF government?
The list is endless, and wanting to know about who the father to Mr Hichilema or Sanny Chintombwa whatever the name you want to give HH will not solve any of our Economic problems.
Let Mr Hichilema retire himself from politics other than irritating the already angry people.
This is my reasoning and my view,it is not in anyway discussed by our party EEP.
I am a member and part of the Leadership of EEP but this is not representing the party but my self as Shaape Kabwe Mposa.”
Mr writer of this article sir, lets face the truth. You are speaking sense but i can see you are struggling to speak your voice out. I know it is because you know your party EEP is a bootlickers party, your party exists not for the good of democracy but a well calculated means for earning a leaving by…, at least by your party president, you know him dont you? You are a member of that party and of course you have your own individual consciese (whats the spelling?), and that conscience, because no human cnsciece is sellable to lies or half truths, tells you your party stance on many national issues is nothing but bootlicker stance, self serving interest on political arena. So now you find you have to render a desclaimer that yours is personal opinion, not your party position, WHY when you are talking right? Its because you can expect “repurcations” from your party if you publicly seen to side with the truth or the right side. What i see of you is enslavement, having to toe the party line no matter how wrong you know that line is. You are an economic refugee in EEP, a fearful slave seeking only a living in these hard times, but lest you not aware, BOOTLICKING is the worst form of political missery. Please get out of EEP and we in UPND would be overly happy to receive not only you but your intellect as well. Dissociate yourself from those tainted by PF’s world of the corrupt, thieves and failures, you should know these failures are now widely being called IDIOTS thanks to Unzalaru General Secretary. Why would you be with IDIOTS who have brought us missery instead of prosperity? You know, anyone given a mandate to govern but chooses to bring us missery is an IDIOT. Otherwise you talking sense.