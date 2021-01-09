KOPALA IS VERY GOOD FOR HH IN 2021

By Mwango

WHILE it took state machinery to frustrate Hakainde Hichilema to fly to the Copperbelt province on Thursday, 7 January 2021 to join mourners as the UPND put to rest former Youth Provincial Chairperson, Ronald Manenga, it just took less than an hour for ex-miners to drive Edgar Lungu out of Mopani Mine in Kitwe and Mufulira on Friday, 8 January 2021.

And in a frantic effort to worship on the Sabbath, Mr Lungu will this Saturday, 9 January 2021 be at the Copperbelt University (CBU) were the Patriotic Front (PF) has organised church service for him.

However, the CBU does not have an official Sabbath School unit or Company of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church running at the institutions to facilitate full church service. The worship program at CBU has been organised by PF to save Mr Lungu’s face from additional embarrassment.

Yesterday, Lungu’s vist to Mopani mine only lasted 40 minutes in Kitwe and 23 minutes in Mufulira as ex-miners drove him away chanting the political slogan, ZAMBIA FOWARD of the United Party for National Development.

And some Zambia Police Officers on the ground have disclosed that the Copperbelt province was very good for Mr Hichilema in 2021 because all indicators are showing that Mr Lungu has already lost this year’s presidential elections.

*Mwango Wamapembwe*

_*Checkmate*_

09/01/2021