Press statement for immediate release from Obvious Mwaliteta

9th February 2021

Kopulande must concentrate on his failed adoption process in Chembe

Outgoing Member of parliament for Chembe Sebastian Kopulande has tried attracting sympathy from President Edgar Lungu for sometime now and unfortunately for him, has received none, because he is useless and always yapping without substance. Kopulande had hoped for a Cabinet position after Bill 10 which he had fiercely advocated for, unfortunately the Zambian people including his constituents in Chembe rejected the Bill, and he now has no subject to anchor his political ambitions on other than tribal hate speech, bitterness and anger against Hakainde Hichilema and the Tonga people.

Kopulande claims PF can bring down the prices of commodities today because of elections in August. He clearly doesn’t understand that it’s impossible to bribe or rig an economy, neither does he know the suffering of the people of Zambia because of the leadership failure of the Patriotic Front, nor does he see the rebellion on the faces of civil servants and ordinary citizens. The man is totally blind to the truth on the ground, and to make matters worse his traditional Chief and the people in his constituency have rejected his bid to stand as MP in preference for a serving Permanent Secretary.

My advice to my elder brother Sebastian Kopulande is that he must save his breath and avoid using his twisted accent in insulting President Hakainde Hichilema because whether he likes it or not, HH will be our and his President by August.

Obvious Summerton Mwaliteta

Lusaka Province Chairman

UPND