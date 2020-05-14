FROM THE DESK OF KELVIN FUBE BWALYA- KBF

Media statement

May 13, 2020

Country men and women,

I want to categorically deny and refute the lies attributed to “Koswe” and a man called George Lemba.

First and foremost, I do not know George Lemba, nor have I ever interacted nor had any conversation with this pseudo character. I do not involve myself in the internal affairs of the UPND or their leadership. Whether UPND has held a convention or not has nothing to do with me, but the Zambian people will judge the party’s conduct based on it’s history.

Secondly, the petition in the Constitutional Court has nothing to do with me. Anyone who has read the said petition knows who the petitioner is…..it is not KBF; the lawyers for the petitioner are not KBF & Partners.

I have taken time to read the comments made by the poor gullible youths, who have wasted not only their time, but valuable data and can only feel sorry for them. If this is how easily our so-called modern youths can be manipulated by fake news / stories then we have a long way to go before we can be called educated or civilised.

Having said this, let me state for the record that I am running for President in 2021….I am resolved, focused, determined and totally clear on that goal. I have put my vision for this country in my two books, Zambia Must Prosper, and there is no turning back on that decision. I am a serious, principled and disciplined politician. Unlike some other political players, I do not engage in lies, fake news nor character assaults.

Let me now address you all my countrymen and women: we have alot of serious problems to deal with in this country and we need serious leadership. We need serious men and women who will be thinking of how we shall get out of the covid19 pandemic more united and focused. Leaders who will be thinking of how we are going to get our agricultural policy in line to produce more food to avoid hunger.

We should be thinking about how our mother child mortality rate will be addressed; how we shall solve our youth unemployment challenges and get every youth in school or at work; how we shall support the informal sector working poor and our professional middle class to have more money in their pockets while paying less taxes….

How we are going to motivate our civil servants, the police men and women in uniform to defend and the protect their leadership with pride; how are we to solve the creation of new production cities while increasing our GDP growth ratio after the new normal economic recovery takes centre stage…plus other more pertinent national issues.

I regret to advise Koswe and his sponsors that I am not available for empty political fights and I will not dignify fake news nor character assaults.

My names are: Kelvin Fube Bwalya, they call me “KBF”…. So, please come to me with more than a George Lemba unfounded story.

Lastly, if I need to talk about the PF members/ officials I am sure that I have proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that I can. As for this concocted story, sorry; take your wild imagination as far away from me as possible.

I remain,

KBF