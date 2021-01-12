PLEASE! COUNT KOSWE JOURNALISTS OUT

We have taken serious note of the announcement by Ministry of Health Director of Infectious Diseases Lloyd Mulenga who says the country will next month receive the first set of Covid-19 vaccines.

Professor Mulenga says the vaccines will be given to twenty percent of the people who are at a High risk of contracting the virus such as Journalists, Health workers, elderly and those working on the county’s borders.

However, we want to put it straight to the PF government and the public at large, that we won’t allow any of our Journalists here at Koswe to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Our Journalists are healthy and fit and can’t catch any virus.

Therefore, we recommend that the PF cadres at Smart Eagles be a test for the PF Covid-19 vaccine.

Koswe Management