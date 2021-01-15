By Koswe Editors

Dear esteemed readers.

As your favourite news organisation we rarely respond to corrupt and brainless cadres be it in the PF or opposition because we have other very serious issues which include protecting your Zambia to attend to.

But since Bowman Lusambo is using the same finger to scratch his underneath and nose, we shall do so.

For the record: Lusambo has alleged that Koswe is run by Cheelo Katambo. This is a blatant lie and it is this news organisation’s advice that the named person should sue Lusambo and earn some cool cash before Lusambo loses his job in the next few months or indeed cross over to the party that will win elections in August this year.

We are not a kantemba organisation that would hire the so called Cheelo Katambo who we don’t know and may not even qualify to work for this news organisation. We don’t just pick boys and girls to work for this organisation, so to hell with that Katambo of yours. If you doubt, ask Donald Trump about Koswe and CNN and he will tell you that we exist everywhere.

On several occasions, we have advised all those accused as being part of or indeed running this organisation to sue whoever says so and earn some free money.

Having said that; we now challenge Lusambo to bring it on and we shall see who will be stripped naked between this news organisation and himself. Koswe has nothing to lose or gain but Lusambo once he uses his finger scratching the itching underneath to scratch his nose, he shall truly get to know that there is nothing smelly as beans puffs from his stomach.

We are an independent news organisation and those looking for us, can find us in the USA, UK, South Africa, Dubai, Chipata and everywhere else in the world.

And if Bowman thinks that we are small boys and girls, we advise his stomach to ask Edgar Lungu himself or indeed Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and they will tell him that this news organisation will not die a natural death because so many attempts have been made already.

In fact, Koswe is a good evil that Bowman Lusambo will need in few months time and it is better to shut his diarrhoea and not the outlet.

We find it childish to discuss issues of nyele but when someone holding onto public office and boasting that 1 million kwacha is just pocket money for him as is the case with Lusambo, we are left with no choice but to talk about such.

Bowman Lusambo please resolve your marital problems currently happening. You impregnated a Journalist and you have a child but we don’t want to discuss that for now though your cruelty over this child and the Journalist who each time you travelled to Kabushi for any political activity turned into a bola bet by swinging her legs like a pendulum must be supported. Tell your wife to accept that you got that Journalist pregnant if you are an adult, you must support both the child and the mother to your child.

We taught you politics Bowman Lusambo, we taught you how to talk but we never taught bootlicking because that is not in us. We funded your campaigns in Kabushi and everyday featured you on several media platforms including TV but when you decide to be with the oppressor, we shall not take you lightly, if its undressing you we shall do so.

Koswe is not standing for political office, Koswe has no business to lose, Koswe will never get a loan and lenders to start checking on whether we are credible but we can bet our tail that Bowman Lusambo once we go full throttle on you, you shall indeed know that a fish has buttocks.

So, grab that mirror and see if indeed you are ready for a showdown with Koswe and if you are ready, come back to us and we shall ensure that your family is well taken care of.

We live with you in your house and remember that us, we are not corona virus that spared your head, tummy and legs, we are Koswe and we shall crop your legs together with those writing for you who will not be there to do damage control because those girls and boys parading as reporters at Smart Eagles will all be running for their lives.

For today, we end here but if you dare sit on our tail, our front teeth will do justice and remember if you have not read it on Koswe then its FAKE News.

Koswe: Investigations only! Silelo tayamba!