Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo Writes:

KOSWE SHOULD BE THROWN DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

The incessant appetite by Koswe to write half-truths, propaganda and innuendos about innocent people should caged immediately. This rogue social media page is a danger to the safety, stability and security of our beautiful nation. They have continued propelling nasty propaganda that does very little to contribute to the growth of our nation.

I wish to warm Cheelo Katambo, the principle owner of Koswe to be very careful on how he is abusing his privileges in this country. As a democratic nation, Zambia has allowed the exchange of diverse views unfettered even on social media. This right however is not absolute and should not be abused in the manner the likes of Cheelo are doing. If Koswe doesn’t not turn the corner and change its approach, Cheelo and team will soon meet their waterloo.

I know Cheelo very well. I know his home address and I know all the people he works with. I knew Cheelo from the time he was at Joy FM, as a media friendly news source, I have interacted and made friends with hundreds of Journalists in Zambia and in the region who have now become part of my family. So I know a rogue Journalist when I see one.

It is a pity that Cheelo has decided to destroy his life and young career by working as a propaganda machine for the UPND when its leader Hakainde Hichilema is a well-known stingy man who cannot even take care of his family and party supporters.

It’s unfortunate that Cheelo keeps writing the trash he writes when Mr Hichilema cannot even pay his bus fare from his Libala Stage 3 House to the party Secretariat in Rhodespark and the young man has to foot his way to go and write the rubbish he writes.

I have compiled everything that Cheelo and his team have published about me and other innocent Zambians over the years and I will soon be taking action. We cannot allow the likes of Koswe to continue tarnishing the images of innocent people in the name of internet freedom. If Facebook, Twitter, You Tube and all these internet giants could ban Donald Trump for posting negative content, why should ZICTA allow such pages to continue existing?

In an election year with so much at stake for Zambia and its future, Koswe and its kind should be thrown down the rabbit hole and be made to stay there-for good