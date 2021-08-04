KUDOS TO ECZ FOR SUSPENDING OPPOSITION UPND CAMPAIGNS IN KANYAMA – MCC MUNDUBILE

….says the move will serve as a deterrent to other would be Offenders.

MPOROKOSO, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

PF Member of the Central Committee Hon Brian Mundubile has welcomed the decision by Electoral Commission of Zambia to suspend campaigns for the opposition UPND in Kanyama Constituency.

Hon Mundubile said the move is commendable as it will serve as a deterrent to other would be offenders and help to curb political violence.

He added that opposition political parties must strongly restrain their cadres from engaging in violent behavior.

Hon Mundubile, who is also PF Mporokoso Parliamentary Candidate said political campaigns is about developmental ideas and not violence.

He has since urged PF members to remain peaceful and continue campaigning for the ruling party.

Hon Mundubile also thanked President Edgar Lungu for allowing Defense Forces to help police maintain peace ahead of the elections.

He said this when he addressed PF members and supporters in Mporokoso District.