By Barotseland Broadcasting Network,

Reporter in Limulunga

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has officially announced 4th April , 2020 as the date for this year`s Kuomboka Ceremony of the people of Barotseland.

Announcing the date today at a press briefing held this morning in limulunga , Ngambela of Barotseland Mr. Mukela Manyando explained that the 4th April date has been permitted and approved by His Majesty the litunga (King) of Barotseland, Lubosi Imwiko II.

Mr. Mukela Manyando further called upon well wishers to come forward and make this year`s Kuomboka a colourful ceremony as His the litunga (King) of Barotseland, Lubosi Imwiko II was also turning 20 years on the throne since 2000 he was installed as the litunga of Barotseland.

#BBN