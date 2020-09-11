By Betson Sibanda
PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has attributed the weakening of Kwacha to ant exercise of Privatisation which took place20 years ago.
Mumbi Phiri claims had there be no scandals during Privatisation, the Kwacha would have been stronger. She says it is people like HH who dent Zambia’s name And image to the outside world therefore causing the local currency to shrink.
Mumbi Phiri claims HH may be behind the weakening of Kwacha because he rejoices when Zambians are suffering.
Today, the Kwacha is trading at 20 against the Dollar. Analysits say in two weeks time, Kwacha will be K50 against 1$.
Newspoint Tv
If it’s true this woman said this, then am convinced she is a retard.
Ba Mumbi Phiri here is some quotes on blaming others.
“When you blame others, You give up your power to change”
“One of the most common ways of not acknowledging our faults is to blame others ”
“Blaming others is an easy way to hide your mistakes”
pf , when are you going to account for your selves? We want solutions, not accusations.