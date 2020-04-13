By Leah Ngoma

Financial Analyst Mambo Hamaundu has predicted a continued depreciation of the kwacha in the second quarter of 2020.

The kwacha has fallen by over 30 percent in the last 3 months from about K14 per United States dollar in January 2020 to K18 in March 2020.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Hamaundu who has cited the effects of covid-19 and the country`s low production levels among some of the factors that will continue to affect the local currency says the prospects of the kwacha in the second quarter of this year are not promising.

