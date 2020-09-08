Kwacha weak because of Privatisation, HH – Mumbi Phiri

PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has attributed the weakening of Kwacha to an exercise of Privatisation which took place20 years ago.

Mumbi Phiri claims had there be no scandals during Privatisation, the Kwacha would have been stronger. She says it is people like HH who dent Zambia’s name and image to the outside world therefore causing the local currency to shrink.

Mumbi Phiri claims HH may be behind the weakening of Kwacha because he rejoices when Zambians are suffering.

Today, the Kwacha is trading at 20 against the Dollar. Analysits say in two weeks time, Kwacha will be K50 against 1$.