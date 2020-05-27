PF EXPLODES AS Chinese CALLS THE SHOTS

That’s how corruption is deeply rooted in the PF. Local Government and Labour Ministers Charles Banda and Joyce Nonde respectively, lambast Lusaka City Council Mayor Miles Sampa for exposing the Chinese mistreatment of Zambian workers who are locked up in factories and warehouses against health and labour regulations.

Two days ago, the Chairman of the Chinese association demanded for an apology from the Mayor who he asked how he would feel if the Chinaman called him ‘nigger’. Now Cabinet Ministers are falling all over themselves to please the Chinese.

2021 PF must go, then Zambians will know the unknown dirty under the carpet. These people are criminals to the core!